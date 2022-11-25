Hundreds have marched in the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma to protest against an agreement between African leaders to stop attacks by M23 rebels, saying it does not tackle Rwanda's alleged backing of the group.

Demonstrators, some on scooters, made their way through the city centre on Thursday, behind banners denouncing the international community's "silence and ambiguity" towards massacres organised "via Rwanda".

"These accords and summits do not interest us. What interests us is peace and security," said civil society activist and protest leader John Banyene, a Congolese flag tied over his shoulders.

African leaders under the auspices of former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta are mediating in the crisis.

After a summit in Angola on Wednesday, they declared a ceasefire starting on Friday, and said the M23 must withdraw from occupied territory or face intervention by regional forces.

But demonstrations broke out a day after in Goma, a town around 20 kilometres from the current frontline which the rebels seized in 2012, and where insecurity has spurred anti-Rwanda sentiment in recent months and fuelled protests.

The march ended at the French and British consulates, where Banyene read out a memorandum asking foreign powers to sanction Rwanda and Uganda for their alleged involvement with the M23.

