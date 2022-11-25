Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim has started discussions on forming his cabinet as he begins work as prime minister at a challenging time, with the economy slowing and the country split politically after a close election.

In a news conference on Friday, Anwar announced that the cabinet of ministers in his government will be smaller compared to previous administrations, and will likely receive lower salaries.

"The size of the Cabinet will surely be smaller and I'm asking new ministers to agree with my proposal to reduce their salaries," he said.

In a separate press conference on Thursday evening, Anwar had told reporters that he will not be receiving a salary as prime minister, while reiterating his vow to address the rising cost of living and address the country's economic problem.

Anwar, 75, was sworn in as premier on Thursday, capping a three-decade political journey from a protege of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad to protest leader, a prisoner and opposition figurehead.

'No compromise on good governance'

Anwar, who was appointed by Malaysia's king following an inconclusive election, said that the people of Malaysia had long been awaiting change.

"We will never compromise on good governance, the anti-corruption drive, judicial independence and the welfare of ordinary Malaysians," he said during the Thursday night news conference.

Anwar's appointment ends five days of unprecedented post-election crisis but could usher in further instability with his rival, former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, challenging him to prove his majority in parliament.

Both men's coalitions failed to win a majority in Saturday's election, but Malaysia's constitutional monarch, King Al Sultan Abdullah, appointed Anwar after speaking to several lawmakers.

By Friday, Anwar said that his unity government has reached a two-thirds majority in parliament of 148 MPs, after another party bloc from Sabah announced its support of him.