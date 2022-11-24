The United States has marked the Thanksgiving holiday with traditional feasts, parades and American football, taking a moment to celebrate in a week shadowed by gun violence.

Among Native Americans, Thanksgiving is a day of dark reflection on the genocide following the arrival of Pilgrims and European settlers who landed at Plymouth Rock in 1620 and celebrated the autumn harvest with the Wampanoag peoples.

The official holiday dates to the Civil War, when President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday of November as a day to give thanks and seek healing.

The holiday comes as Americans were mourning this year in the wake of a pair of deadly shootings. On Saturday, an attacker opened fire in a nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, killing five people. On Tuesday, a Walmart employee gunned down six coworkers and turned the gun on himself in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Those were just two of the more than 600 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, using the definition of four or more shot or killed, not including the shooter.

Biden on gun violence

President Joe Biden on Thursday called the two owners of Colorado Springs nightspot Club Q, Nic Grzecka and Matthew Haynes, to offer condolences and thank them for their contributions to the community, the White House said.

While visiting a firehouse on Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, to thank first responders on Thanksgiving, Biden told reporters he would attempt to pass some form of gun control before a new Congress is seated in January, possibly renewing his attempt to ban assault weapons.