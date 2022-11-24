Türkiye will continue fighting terrorism within its borders and beyond until the threat is eliminated, the nation’s president has said.

"We will continue this struggle inside and outside the borders until the terrorist threat to our country is completely over," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a Teachers’ Day address in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

Erdogan said the Turkish Armed Forces has been destroying terror nests in operations carried out in both northern Iraq and Syria, near the Turkish border.

"Wherever there are terrorists, the security organisation of this state will be there with its police, military, and security forces," he added.

