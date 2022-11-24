Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate a warship built by Türkiye for the Pakistan Navy when he arrives in Istanbul on a two-day visit.

Sharif will be in Türkiye on November 25 and 26 at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The two leaders will jointly inaugurate the PNS Khaibar – the third of the four MILGEM-class corvette ships being built by Türkiye – at the Istanbul shipyard.

In July 2018, the Pakistan Navy signed a contract for the acquisition of four MILGEM-class ships with Türkiye’s state-run defence firm ASFAT, under which two corvettes were to be built in Türkiye and two in Pakistan, also involving the transfer of technology.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi visited Türkiye in August 2021 for the launching ceremony of the first corvette, PNS Babur, whereas the groundbreaking for the second warship, PNS Badr, took place in Karachi in May this year.

“Pakistan and Türkiye enjoy fraternal ties deeply embedded in commonalities of faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional cordiality and mutual trust,” the PMO said in a press handout.

“The MILGEM project represents a significant milestone in the Pakistan-Türkiye strategic partnership that continues to progress on an upward trajectory.”

READ MORE:Türkiye, Pakistan to boost cooperation at all levels - Erdogan

The deliveries of the ships, which possess the ability to perform all kinds of military duties from air to submarine defence, will be made at six-month intervals starting from August 2023.