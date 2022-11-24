WORLD
3 MIN READ
Domestic violence on rise in Germany
Every hour, an average of 13 women suffer intimate partner violence, according to family Minister Lisa Paus.
Domestic violence on rise in Germany
According to a government report's data for 2021, 80.3 percent of victims were female, while 78.8 percent of suspects were male.A government report on Thursday indicated that there were 143,604 domestic violence cases in 2021, up by 4,711 from 2017. / AP Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 24, 2022

The number of domestic violence victims in Germany has increased by 3.4 percent in the last five years and the overwhelming majority of them are women, the German government said.

A government report on Thursday indicated that there were 143,604 domestic violence cases in 2021, up by 4,711 from 2017. However, the real figure is likely much higher since many victims are afraid to report domestic violence to the police.

According to the report's data for 2021, 80.3 percent of victims were female, while 78.8 percent of suspects were male.

“Every hour, an average of 13 women suffer intimate partner violence. Almost every day, a partner or ex-partner attempts to kill a woman. Almost every third day, a woman dies at the hands of her current or previous partner. That is the reality. The reality is also that many victims of violence are afraid to get help,” Family Minister Lisa Paus told reporters in Berlin during the report's presentation.

READ MORE: Living as a refugee in Germany under the shadow of violence

Drop in reported violence

RECOMMENDED

Paus said services geared toward helping women need to be expanded urgently "so that in the future, women everywhere in Germany will find a safe haven and competent advice and help.”

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, said it was also important that perpetrators face the consequences of their crimes.

“Men who commit violence against women, whether psychological or physical, are criminals — criminals whom we prosecute with the utmost severity,” Faeser said. "Because what they do is abhorrent and fundamentally opposed to our basic social values.”

The data also showed a 3 percent drop of reported domestic violence cases between 2020 and 2021. 

But it's not clear how reliable these figures are since previous reports have shown that many victims found it harder to report violence during pandemic lockdowns.

READ MORE: Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined over virus

SOURCE:AP
Explore
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar