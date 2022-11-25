Fearing an economic downturn due to the Ukraine conflict – and deepening tensions between Russia and the West – Europe’s top leaders are reaching out to China, signalling a crack in the US-led Western resolve against the rising Asian giant.

Following German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to China earlier this month, EU Council President Charles Michel will also go to Beijing to meet the country’s paramount leader Xi Jinping on December 1, according to European diplomatic sources.

Many European countries – from Germany to Holland – hesitantly joined the US-led Western alliance against Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

But as the Russian offensive continues, some capitals like Berlin and Amsterdam are feeling an increasing economic pressure to reach China to ease their tight finances.

Experts believe Michel’s visit demonstrates a potential split in the Western camp to go against China in a unified fashion. Michel’s visit is coming after US President Joe Biden’s three-hour meeting with Xi in Indonesia’s Bali during the G20 summit.

“The US definitely wants to isolate Beijing, expecting Europe to join Washington’s anti-China alliance. But as we are clearly witnessing in the Ukraine conflict, Europe has paid the heaviest price for Washington’s Russia policy,” says Bulent Guven, a Turkish-German political scientist.

According to Guven, the energy-rich US is not facing any shortage of gas or oil unlike its European partners which are struggling to meet their requirements, leading to public discontent.

The Netherlands has already lifted some sanctions on Russia to ease pressure over its economy and has indicated that it will reach out to China as well.

“The Netherlands will not copy the American measures one-to-one,” said Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher in an interview this month, referring to Washington’s export controls on China.

French leader Emmanuel Macron has also signalled that he will visit China in the beginning of the new year in a bid to recalibrate Paris-Beijing ties, showing another crack in the Western camp against Beijing.

“I am convinced China can play, on our side, a more important mediating role in the coming months, to prevent in particular a stronger return of ground offensives in early February,” said Macron, referring to the Ukraine conflict. Macron’s statement is another indication of increasing differences over the West’s China policy.

Biggest loser

Among others, Germany appears to be the biggest loser in the Western camp. With gas supply cut off from Russia – Germany’s biggest supplier before the Ukraine war – Berlin is facing an unprecedented energy crisis which has largely impacted Europe’s largest economy, pushing the country to the edge of a financial shock.

According to experts, the German economy might have already entered a period of recession and some signs show that it will continue to shrink further next year.

As a result, Germany, stung by sky-high energy prices, is desperately seeking to secure not only gas supply to tide over the harsh winter months but also open up alternative trade routes with bigger economies like China to uptick its finances.

Under huge economic pressure, which has led to anti-government protests, Scholz needed to pay a visit to China and meet Xi, who marched to an unprecedented third term as the Chinese Communist Party’s paramount leader. But the visit was scoffed at by many in the US and some other Western states.

“Germany thinks that a US-centric China policy, which is similar to Washington’s Russia policy, could cost Europe dearly, particularly in economic terms,” Guven tells TRT World, referring to Scholz’s need to visit China with a large delegation. Scholz’s team included top business leaders from BASF, Volkswagen and Bayer which have invested in the Asian giant.

“If China is changing then our approach to China must change,” the Chancellor was quoted as saying prior to his visit to Beijing, signalling Germany’s opposition to the US approach toward the world’s second biggest economy.