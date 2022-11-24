The European Union's gas price cap proposal is a "joke", Polish climate minister Anna Moskwa has said.

Moskwa's criticism on Thursday followed disagreement among the 27 European Union countries on Wednesday over a proposal to cap future gas prices at around $285 per megawatt hour (MWh).

"The gas cap proposal is key, but what emerged the day before yesterday is a joke," Moskwa said in Brussels.

"It was presented at the last moment and deviates from what had been proposed before and isn't acceptable as it's higher than current market prices."

As many as 15 EU countries, including Poland, Italy and Greece want a cap, while a camp led by Germany argues that a cap could hamper gas supplies.

"I don't know if there's anyone who could back this proposal; it's not even a start to a discussion," Moskwa added.

