WORLD
2 MIN READ
El Salvador's Bukele deploys military, seeks to boost anti-gang push
Since March, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele orders the arrest of more than 50,000 suspected gang members, whom he calls terrorists, in an attempt to reduce the country's homicide rate.
El Salvador's Bukele deploys military, seeks to boost anti-gang push
Speaking at a graduation ceremony for military officers, Bukele said he would add more than 200 police officers to the 20,000 soldiers already patrolling cities with the remit to take on gang members. / AFP
By Eren Doguoglu
November 24, 2022

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has promised to tighten security around major cities, the latest escalation of an eight-month-old war against gang violence.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for military officers on Wednesday, Bukele said he would add more than 200 police officers to the 20,000 soldiers already patrolling cities with the remit to take on gang members.

The aim was to "surround large cities and extract the terrorists who are hiding within the communities, without giving them the slightest possibility of escape", he said.

Since March, Bukele has ordered the arrest of more than 50,000 suspected gang members, whom he calls terrorists.

The anti-gang push aims at reducing the Central American country's homicide rate to less than two per day.

READ MORE: El Salvador destroys tombs of 'terrorists' in fight against gangs

RECOMMENDED

'Dramatically' reduced killings

The latest escalation follows congressional backing for a state of exception, which was first approved shortly after 76 Salvadorans died in a single weekend in March.

According to government data, the anti-gang campaign has dramatically reduced killings attributed to gangs, with more than 200 days free of gang-linked deaths so far this year.

READ MORE: El Salvador arrests thousands more in operation against criminal gangs

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar