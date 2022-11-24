Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has been appointed as Malaysia's 10th prime minister, ending days of political impasse in the Southeast Asian country.

The country's King Al Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah made the announcement on Thursday, five days after the parliamentary election, which left no party with a majority to form a government on its own.

Anwar was sworn in by the king at 0900 GMT. His wife, Was Azizah Wan Ismail accompanied him.

In a statement after taking his oath, Anwar vowed to carry out his position "with full humility and responsibility.

"I will take on this heavy task based on the will and conscience of the people and the country."

Anwar's appointment is the third time the king has chosen a prime minister in just over two years - though it's the first time this has happened following a general election.

In the announcement, the king also urged all members of parliament "to reach out to each other" and "show solidarity...for the sake of the future of our beloved country."

He called on all Malaysians "to keep calm and pray for the country", adding that the rulers from all the country's nine states support his position "for the formation of a stable government as soon as possible."

Earlier on Thursday, the king held a meeting with the rulers from all states to consult them about his decision to name a new prime minister.

The king also held a separate meeting on Wednesday with the newly-elected parliament members from UMNO, the once-dominant party, to ask them who they back as prime minister.

