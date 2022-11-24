WORLD
4 MIN READ
China's daily Covid infections highest since pandemic began
China records 31,454 domestic cases, National Health Bureau says, despite Beijing's strict zero-Covid policy.
China's daily Covid infections highest since pandemic began
A worker in a protective suit sits near a residential compound, following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Beijing on November 23, 2022. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
November 24, 2022

China's daily Covid cases have climbed to the highest since the pandemic began, official data showed, despite the government persisting with a zero-tolerance approach involving gruelling lockdowns and travel restrictions.

The numbers released on Thursday are relatively small when compared with China's vast population of 1.4 billion and the caseloads seen in Western countries at the height of the pandemic.

But under Beijing's strict zero-Covid policy, even small outbreaks can shut down entire cities and place contacts of infected patients into strict quarantine.

The country recorded 31,454 domestic cases -- 27,517 without symptoms -- on Wednesday, the National Health Bureau said.

The unrelenting zero-Covid push has caused fatigue and resentment among swathes of the population as the pandemic's third anniversary approaches, sparking sporadic protests and hitting productivity in the world's second-largest economy.

READ MORE: China reports first Covid-19 fatality in six months

Covid lockdown in Zhengzhou

On Wednesday, violent protests erupted at Foxconn's vast iPhone factory in central China, with a video showing dozens of hazmat-clad personnel wielding batons and chasing employees.

The city on Thursday ordered an effective lockdown for several districts.

Residents of Zhenghzhou's city centre cannot leave the area unless they have a negative Covid test and permission from local authorities, and are advised not to leave their homes "unless necessary", the local government said.

The latest figures exceed the 29,390 infections recorded in mid-April when megacity Shanghai was under lockdown, with residents struggling to buy food and access medical care.

RECOMMENDED

Several cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chongqing have tightened Covid restrictions as cases surge.

The capital now requires a negative PCR test result within 48 hours for those seeking to enter public places such as shopping malls, hotels and government buildings, Beijing authorities said. Schools across the city have moved to online classes.

The southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou -- where nearly a third of the latest Covid cases were found -- has built thousands of temporary hospital rooms to accommodate patients.

READ MORE:Massive protests erupt at world's biggest iPhone factory in China

'Bumpy' reopening

A series of new rules announced by the central government earlier this month appeared to signal a shift away from zero-Covid, easing quarantine requirements for entering the country and simplifying a system for designating high-risk areas.

But China has yet to approve more effective mRNA vaccines for public use and only 85 percent of adults over 60 had received two doses of domestic vaccines by mid-August, according to health authorities.

And Shijiazhuang, a city neighbouring Beijing that was seen as a pilot for testing reopening strategies, reversed most of its easing measures this week.

"The path to reopening may be slow, costly and bumpy," Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note.

"Shanghai-style full lockdowns could be avoided, but they might be replaced by more frequent partial lockdowns in a rising number of cities due to surging Covid case numbers."

READ MORE: China launches inhalable Covid-19 vaccine

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar