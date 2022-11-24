China's daily Covid cases have climbed to the highest since the pandemic began, official data showed, despite the government persisting with a zero-tolerance approach involving gruelling lockdowns and travel restrictions.

The numbers released on Thursday are relatively small when compared with China's vast population of 1.4 billion and the caseloads seen in Western countries at the height of the pandemic.

But under Beijing's strict zero-Covid policy, even small outbreaks can shut down entire cities and place contacts of infected patients into strict quarantine.

The country recorded 31,454 domestic cases -- 27,517 without symptoms -- on Wednesday, the National Health Bureau said.

The unrelenting zero-Covid push has caused fatigue and resentment among swathes of the population as the pandemic's third anniversary approaches, sparking sporadic protests and hitting productivity in the world's second-largest economy.

READ MORE: China reports first Covid-19 fatality in six months

Covid lockdown in Zhengzhou

On Wednesday, violent protests erupted at Foxconn's vast iPhone factory in central China, with a video showing dozens of hazmat-clad personnel wielding batons and chasing employees.

The city on Thursday ordered an effective lockdown for several districts.

Residents of Zhenghzhou's city centre cannot leave the area unless they have a negative Covid test and permission from local authorities, and are advised not to leave their homes "unless necessary", the local government said.

The latest figures exceed the 29,390 infections recorded in mid-April when megacity Shanghai was under lockdown, with residents struggling to buy food and access medical care.