UK police have said their biggest-ever counter-fraud operation had disrupted an international criminal network targeting hundreds of thousands of victims in millions of spam phone calls.

The Metropolitan Police, which spearheaded the 18-month global probe into the iSpoof.cc website has arrested over 100 people in recent weeks, including one of its alleged London-based administrators.

Working with Europol, the FBI and other law enforcement worldwide, suspects were nabbed in the Netherlands, Australia, France and Ireland, while servers were shuttered in the Netherlands and Ukraine.

UK police believe organised crime groups are linked to the website and its tens of thousands of users, who could access software tools to help illicitly obtain victims' bank account funds and commit other fraud.

Met Commissioner Mark Rowley said the investigation signalled "a different approach" to criminals exploiting technology.

"This is about starting from the organised criminals that drive and create the fraud that we see in the world around us," he told reporters.

Millions of frauds, millions in losses

The London force — the UK's largest — said in the year to August, suspects paid to access the website and make more than 10 million fraudulent calls worldwide.

Around 40 percent were in the United States, while more than a third were in the UK, targeting 200,000 potential victims there alone.

Fraud detection agencies have so far recorded $58 million in losses in the UK alone, with the largest single theft of $3.6 million and an average of $12,000.

"Because fraud is vastly under-reported, the full amount is believed to be much higher," the Met said.

Those behind the site earned almost $3.87 million from it, the force added.

Only around 5,000 British victims have so far been identified.

However, the Met's investigation has yielded the phone numbers of more than 70,000 potential victims who have yet to be contacted.