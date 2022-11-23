More than 5,700 schools have been closed in Burkina Faso due to the security situation, with one million pupils denied access to education, the charity Save the Children has said.

"Burkina Faso has just passed the dramatic mark of one million children affected by the closure of schools due to the security crisis," the NGO said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new figure is double that announced by the government earlier this year.

Since 2017, armed groups have targeted teachers and schools in Burkina Faso, proclaiming their opposition to Western education and government institutions.

"These closures represent about 22 percent of educational facilities in Burkina Faso. They affect 1,008,327 pupils," Save the Children said, citing the latest report by the government's Technical Secretariat for Education in Emergency Situations.

Thousands of teachers affected