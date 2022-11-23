African leaders have declared a ceasefire in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) starting on Friday, which is aimed in particular at stopping attacks by the M23 rebel group.

The declaration was issued by the leaders of DRC, Rwanda, Burundi and Angola, and former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, after a summit in Luanda on Wednesday aimed at finding solutions to the east DRC crisis.

Eastern DRC is facing an insurgency by the M23, a Tutsi-led rebel group that the DRC government claims is supported by neighbouring Rwanda. Rwanda denies this, but the M23's resurgence this year has caused a major diplomatic crisis.

In addition to the ceasefire, the statement said the M23 must withdraw from its occupied territories or face intervention by regional forces.

"If M23 does not withdraw the East African Community (EAC) heads of states shall authorise use of force to compel the group to comply," it said.

The M23's military spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

READ MORE:DRC peace talks: Can they end violence and resolve the humanitarian crisis?