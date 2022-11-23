TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Growing cooperation with Cuba important to Türkiye: Erdogan
Ankara's relations with Latin America and the Caribbean constitute a 'main pillar' of its foreign policy, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after talks with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez in Ankara.
Growing cooperation with Cuba important to Türkiye: Erdogan
Erdogan said that bilateral relations have remained under their potential since unilateral sanctions were imposed on Cuba years ago. / AA
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
November 23, 2022

Ankara attaches importance to its increasing cooperation with Cuba, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"I especially attach importance to increasing our cooperation and solidarity with Cuba, one of our main partners in the region," Erdogan said on Wednesday at a news conference with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan said they discussed ways to develop existing cooperation in fields such as energy, tourism, construction, agriculture, development, health, and the environment.

Diaz-Canel's visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of Türkiye and Cuba establishing diplomatic relations.

"As you know, our relations with the Latin America and Caribbean region constitute one of the main pillars of our foreign policy," Erdogan said.

Erdogan added that bilateral relations have remained under their potential since unilateral sanctions were imposed on Cuba years ago.

RECOMMENDED

Bilateral trade

Türkiye and Cuba also agreed to raise their bilateral trade volume to $200 million.

Diaz-Canel, for his part, underlined that throughout history, Türkiye-Cuba ties developed "on the basis of respect."

The president said he had a "fruitful" meeting with Erdogan and that the two countries agreed to further diversify bilateral trade relations.

During the visit, Türkiye and Cuba signed six agreements in the areas of media and communication, culture, and diplomacy.

READ MORE:'El Turco': A closer look at Türkiye-Cuba relations

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document