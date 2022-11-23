A mass grave has been discovered in the Saricali village of Azerbaijan’s liberated city of Agdam, authorities said.

“On November 22, human bones were found as a result of the excavation work carried out with the participation of police, prosecutor’s office and security officials in the Saricali village of Agdam city, which was liberated from occupation,” the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry stated on Wednesday.

The remnants of the people killed and buried are estimated to be from 1992, according to the statement.

The bones recovered from the mass grave were sent for forensic examination to determine whom they belonged to.

The Karabakh region has been the site of mass killings and burials since the First Karabakh War in the early 1990s, among which the most notable has been the Khojaly massacre by Armenian forces.

