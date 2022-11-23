Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is poised to appoint a new army chief amid lingering political turmoil, officials have said, after the military sent a list of senior army generals as candidates for the key position.

Wednesday's move ended days of speculation about a deadlock between Sharif’s coalition government and the military over the replacement of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is retiring early next week. His term had been extended by former premier Imran Khan amid tension with neighbouring India.

Sharif, who came into power in April by ousting Khan through a no-confidence vote in the parliament, is consulting his allies. Bajwa had been blamed by Khan for conspiring to oust him under a US plot — a charge Washington and the military have denied.

Speaking at one of his farewell addresses at the military’s headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, which lies next to the capital Islamabad, Bajwa called Khan’s claims “fake and false”. He also said the military would play no role in national politics in future.

'External conspiracy'

“You think that the armed forces would sit idly by if there were an external conspiracy in the country,” Bajwa said, referring to Khan’s claim that the parliamentary confidence vote that ousted him in April was part of a US-backed plot.

“A state of hysteria was created in the country on the pretext of a fake and false narrative,” the army chief added.