The Israeli army has demolished a Palestinian school in the occupied West Bank, according to a local official.

Fouad al Amour, the coordinator of the Protection and Resilience Committee in the southern West Bank, said the structure was razed on Wednesday in the town of Msafer Yatta, south of Hebron, citing lack of a building permit.

According to al Amour, the school provides education to Palestinian Bedouin communities in Msafer Yatta town.

The Palestinian Education Ministry decried the demolition as a “brazen violation of Palestinian students’ right to safe and free education".

