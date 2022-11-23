WORLD
Israel demolishes Palestinian school in occupied West Bank
The Palestinian Education Ministry has decried the demolition as a “brazen violation of Palestinian students’ right to safe and free education".
Israel widely uses the pretext of lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes and buildings, especially in Area C in the occupied West Bank, which constitutes around 60 percent of its space. / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 23, 2022

The Israeli army has demolished a Palestinian school in the occupied West Bank, according to a local official.

Fouad al Amour, the coordinator of the Protection and Resilience Committee in the southern West Bank, said the structure was razed on Wednesday in the town of Msafer Yatta, south of Hebron, citing lack of a building permit.

According to al Amour, the school provides education to Palestinian Bedouin communities in Msafer Yatta town.

The Palestinian Education Ministry decried the demolition as a “brazen violation of Palestinian students’ right to safe and free education".

Israel widely uses the pretext of lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes and buildings, especially in Area C in the occupied West Bank, which constitutes around 60 percent of its space.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions – Area A, B, and C.

Area C is under Israel’s administrative and security control until a final status agreement is reached with the Palestinians.

