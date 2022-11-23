WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK Supreme Court snubs Scottish independence vote
In 2014, many Scots rejected ending the more-than 300-year-old union with England in a vote. But independence supporters want to hold a fresh referendum after Brexit.
UK Supreme Court snubs Scottish independence vote
UK Supreme Court ruled Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum. / AFP
By Abid Sultan
November 23, 2022

The UK Supreme Court has ruled that Scotland does not have the power to hold a new referendum on independence without the consent of the British government. 

The judgment, announced on Wednesday, is a setback for the Scottish government’s campaign to break away from the United Kingdom.

Scotland and England have been politically united since 1707. 

Scotland has had its own parliament and government since 1999 and makes its own policies on public health, education and other matters. The UK-wide government in London controls matters such as defense and fiscal policy

The top court ruled that the Scottish Parliament “does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence."

Supreme Court President Robert Reed said the five justices were unanimous in the verdict, delivered six weeks after lawyers for the pro-independence Scottish administration and the Conservative UK government argued their cases at hearings in London. 

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was disappointed but would “respect" the judgment. 

RECOMMENDED

But, she said on Twitter: "A law that doesn’t allow Scotland to choose our own future without Westminster consent exposes as myth any notion of the UK as a voluntary partnership & makes case for (independence).”

Independence supporters plan to rally outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh and at other sites later Wednesday.

The semi-autonomous Scottish government wants to hold a referendum next October with the question “Should Scotland be an independent country?”

The UK government in London refuses to approve a vote, saying the question was settled in a 2014 referendum that saw Scottish voters reject independence by a margin of 55 percent to 45 percent. 

The pro-independence government in Edinburgh wants to revisit the decision, arguing that Britain’s departure from the European Union — which a majority of Scottish voters opposed — has radically changed the political and economic landscape.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document