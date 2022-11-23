Tonight, and every night, 828 million people will go to bed hungry. A further 49 million people in 49 countries teeter on famine’s edge. That is just the tip: 58 percent of Africans, 41 percent from Latin America and the Caribbean, 25 percent of Asians, 13 percent from Oceania, and 8 percent of Europeans and North Americans are food insecure –they are uncertain about what, how, and when they get to eat.

Meanwhile, some 30 percent of children aged under five years are stunted, and many more are deficient in essential vitamins and minerals. A third of the women worldwide are anaemic. These are mostly the symptoms and consequences of poverty.

Conversely, one billion people are obese, but a considerable proportion of them are also among the poor. They go for energy-dense staples and cheap fatty foods with minimum nutritional value because a daily healthy diet consisting of 2,100 balanced calories can be five times more expensive. The result is explosive growth in diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular and renal conditions, and mental health dysfunctions. We have already learnt that obese people are three times more likely to be hospitalised for Covid-19.

Our world has just topped eight billion inhabitants, but some four billion are eating too little or too much or eating the wrong stuff.

These are horrendous statistics, and the trend has worsened, with the Food Price Index of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) currently standing at 136, compared to 98 in 2020.

The Covid pandemic added to food insecurity. But the real problem lies with the various armed conflicts, which have squeezed food supplies. One-third of all food-insecure people are mired amidst the 130 conflicts raging worldwide as we go through the dangerous period since World War II. Global grain supply disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine war provides a stark illustration.

Future prospects are alarming because of the relentless progression of climate change. The global warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius is increasingly infeasible, and planetary tipping points such as glacier melting and sea level rises are very likely. The devastating consequences for food security are exemplified by Pakistan’s floods, Somalia’s drought, and frequent, ferocious disasters elsewhere.

The short-term solution is food aid. But the World Food Programme will be lucky to get two-thirds of the $20 billion sought for next year. And to get to ‘zero hunger’ by 2030, as per the Sustainable Development Goals, it needs double that amount. There is an inevitable – and degrading – competition between nations jostling on the Global Hunger Index. Who will get enough assistance this month, and who will starve?

Despite all the good efforts of humanitarians to share limited resources equitably, the inherent unfairness is self-evident in aid arrangements that are akin to a random lottery for life dependent on the uncertain mercy of strangers.

We must do better to reduce aid dependency and create sustainable agrifood systems. Although this needs an eye-watering investment of $265 billion annually, it is not an impossible sum in a world economy projected to reach $110 trillion in 2023.

Here’s what we can do to tackle this problem:

1- Make it a priority

To start with, states must approach food as a strategic matter – akin to national defence – rather than simply on development or charitable considerations. Nowadays, food is often used as a weapon of war and should be handled accordingly, even in peacetime. That means, for example, strategic food reserves, food intelligence capabilities, threats-and-risks analyses, and balanced policies for food resilience are founded on nationally-determined criteria and not globalised norms where one size is supposed to fit all.

2- Waste less food

Second, there is an obvious benefit to reducing food wastage. Currently, a third of food is lost and spoiled in the food chain, amounting to 24 percent of available food calories, costing $230 billion.

Apart from depleting natural resources, including water and forests, food waste generates 6 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. Pests such as locusts and bad weather are partly responsible, but much is avoidable through consumer education and improvement in how we store and transport food.

3- Help the small farmer