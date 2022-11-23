At least fourteen people have been injured and a teenager killed as West Jerusalem was rocked by two separate explosions targeting bus stops, security and medical officials say.

According to Israel’s police, the first explosion took place around 07:05 am (0505 GMT) on Wednesday near a bus station at the Givat Shaul Junction in West Jerusalem, along a highway leading out of the city that is usually packed with commuters.

According to local press reports, the Israeli who succumbed to his wounds after the first blast is a 16-year-old student.

The second explosion was heard at 07:35 am (0535 GMT) near the Ramot Junction, also in the vicinity of a bus station, injuring three people.

Police said they were investigating the incidents and searching for more possible explosives in the city.

Israel's Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai asked the public to be alert, and said this kind of attack has not been seen for years in Jerusalem, Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

Yosef Haim Gabay, a medic who was at the scene when the blast occurred, told Israel’s Army Radio that “there is damage everywhere here" and that some of the wounded were bleeding heavily.

Doctors at the Shaare Zedek hospital told reporters at the scene they were treating another person in critical condition, two seriously wounded and two lightly wounded. Hadassah medical centre said it was treating six people injured in the first blast and another three people lightly wounded in the second.