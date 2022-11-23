At least 14 people have been killed in two separate attacks by militant groups in Burkina Faso's north, including eight civilian army auxiliaries, security and local sources have said.

"Armed individuals attacked the village of Safi early on Monday," a security source told the AFP news agency on Tuesday, with the auxiliary VDP militia losing eight people.

The attack was confirmed by a local source.

Six civilians were separately killed near Markoye, the security source added.

"The terrorists kidnapped three young people on the Salmossi-Markoye road, who were then found dead in the bush on (Monday)", a relative of one of the victims told AFP.

"They robbed several people... and carried away vehicles."

Coups and conflict