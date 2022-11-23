Malaysian King Al Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah is in the spotlight as he mulls his choice on who will be the country's next prime minister, after an election left no party with a majority in parliament and coalition talks failed.

The king, also commonly referred to by Malaysians as the Agong, is continuing to meet with parliament members on Wednesday, to gauge their support for the top two contenders, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin.

On Tuesday, he said that he would "soon" decide between Anwar and Muhyiddin after neither politician was able to gain enough support to form a coalition following Saturday's elections.

It will be the third time the king has chosen a prime minister in just over two years - though it's the first time this has happened following an election.

Who is Malaysia's king?

King Al Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah ascended the throne in 2019 at the age of 59, becoming Malaysia's 16th monarch since it gained independence from Britain in 1957.

Malaysia has a unique constitutional monarchy in which kings have been chosen in turn from the royal families of nine states, and each reigns for a five-year term.

The silver-haired, bespectacled Al Sultan Abdullah became king after the surprise abdication of the previous king.

The ruler of the state of Pahang in the east coast of Malaysia, King Al Sultan Abdullah won popularity for his down-to-earth image at the start of his reign after he was seen queuing up at Kentucky Fried Chicken and helping accident victims on a highway.

Al Sultan Abdullah is an avid sportsman, having represented his state in football matches in his younger days. He has served as a member of the FIFA Executive Committee and as president of the Asian Hockey Federation.

Is it always the King's choice?

No. Elections normally determine who will be prime minister in Malaysia under a parliamentary system.

But the constitution does give him the power to appoint a prime minister that he believes can command a majority among the lawmakers. He has the authority to step in to break the political gridlock.

Malaysia's kings have rarely used that power, but political instability in the last two years has prompted the monarch to pick a premier.

The monarchy has played a more influential role since 2020 amid the decline of the once-dominant Barisan Nasional alliance and its leading party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO).