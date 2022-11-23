A 16-year-old Palestinian has been shot dead by Israeli forces in the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Palestine said.

"Ahmad Amjad Shehadeh, 16, was killed after a bullet penetrated his heart fired by Israeli forces in the city of Nablus," Palestine's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry also said there are four more wounded people, one of them in a very critical state.

"The outcome of the Israeli 'occupation' aggression on Nablus until 12:10 midnight: a child was killed, one was critically injured in the abdomen, and three have stable injuries," the ministry stated.

The Israeli military alleged it came under fire and responded with live fire.

Emergency personnel of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society told Anadolu Agency that Israeli soldiers opened fire on health workers who were taking care of the wounded.

Dozens of others suffered suffocation from tear gas shelling by the Israeli forces, they noted.

