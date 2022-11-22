WORLD
3 MIN READ
US police say Chinese citizens 'executed' at marijuana farm
Three men and one woman "executed" on 10-acre property west of Hennessey town in Oklahoma state, officials say, adding they have a suspect in mind.
US police say Chinese citizens 'executed' at marijuana farm
A law enforcement officer enters a residence near the scene of the crime.
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
November 22, 2022

US police have identified a suspect in the weekend slayings of four people at an Oklahoma state marijuana farm but said they aren't releasing a name because doing so could put more people in danger.

Authorities said the three men and one woman, who were Chinese citizens, were "executed" on the 10-acre property west of Hennessey town, about 90 kilometres northwest of Oklahoma City. A fifth victim who was wounded and who is also a Chinese citizen was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital.

The next-of-kin notification was still pending "because of a significant language barrier," police said.

Authorities have a suspect in mind, but the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is withholding the name, for now, to avoid endangering others.

"The suspect was inside that building for a significant amount of time before the executions began," OSBI said in a news release Tuesday. "Based on the investigation thus far, this does not appear to be a random incident."

'There's a lot to unravel'

OSBI Captain Stan Florence said the previous day that authorities believe the suspect knew the victims, who were found dead Sunday night.

RECOMMENDED

"They all know each other," Florence said. "Don’t know if they’re related, or if they’re coworkers, but certainly these individuals were, we believe, all familiar with each other."

Authorities have not identified the victims or said how they died. The case is being investigated as a quadruple homicide.

Police searched the property late Sunday and Monday, using drones and helicopters and on the ground, but did not find the suspect, Florence said.

"There's a lot to unravel with this case," he said. "It’ll take a little time for us to process it."

Porsha Riley, the spokesperson for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, said there is an active license for a medical marijuana grow business at the location.

Oklahoma voters legalised medical marijuana in 2018, and the industry quickly boomed thanks to an open-ended law that put in place fewer restrictions than in other states.

In March, voters will decide whether to legalise the recreational use of the drug.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document