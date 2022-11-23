Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Kremlin says success of Ukraine operation 'beyond doubt'

The Kremlin said it had faith in the "success" of its offensive in Ukraine, as Russian strikes have left the ex-Soviet country's energy system in tatters.

"The future and the success of the special operation are beyond doubt," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on a visit to Armenia, using the official Moscow term to describe Russia's assault.

He spoke to reporters as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was set to address an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council later Wednesday and after the European Parliament recognised Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism".

But Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Telegram earlier on the day: "I propose designating the European Parliament as a sponsor of idiocy."

Poland asks Germany to send its missile launchers to Ukraine

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said he had asked Germany to send Patriot missile launchers offered to Poland to Ukraine.

"After further Russian missile attacks, I asked Germany to have the Patriot batteries offered to Poland transferred to Ukraine and deployed at its western border," Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

"This will protect Ukraine from further deaths and blackouts and will increase security at our eastern border."

Russia strikes 'critical infrastructure' in Kiev: officials

Russian missile strikes hit the Ukraine capital Kiev, officials said, damaging energy infrastructure, the latest in a series of systematic attacks that have caused nationwide blackouts with temperatures dropping.

"The enemy is launching missile strikes on critical infrastructure in Kiev city. Stay in shelters until the air alert ends," the Kiev city administration said on social media.

Energy operator DTEK said "emergency power shutdowns were imposed in Kiev" following the strikes.

Moldova says 'massive' blackouts result of Russian strikes on Ukraine

Moldova said that it was again suffering from widespread blackouts that were the result of a fresh barrage of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure in neighbouring Ukraine.

"As a result of Russia's bombardment on the Ukrainian energy system, within the last hour, we have massive electricity blackouts in the whole country. Moldelectrica is working to reestablish electricity supplies," Moldovan deputy prime minister Andrei Spinu wrote on Facebook.

UK to provide 10,000 artillery rounds, helicopters to Ukraine

The UK will provide an additional 10,000 artillery rounds and helicopters to Ukraine, the British government said.

The announcement by Defense Secretary Ben Wallace came during a visit to Norway.

“The rounds will enhance Ukraine’s defensive capability and come as the first delivery of Sea King helicopters arrive in Ukraine to provide key search and rescue capabilities,” a statement said.

The British Royal Navy “provided a six-week programme of Sea King training in the UK for 10 crews of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and associated engineers,” it said.

EBRD approves financing for Ukraine grid operator

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it had approved a financing package worth 372 million euros ($384 million) to support Ukraine's power grid company Ukrenergo.

The bank said in a statement the loan would allow to make "swift emergency repairs of damages caused by heavy bombings of civilian power infrastructure during Russia's war on Ukraine and to keep the country's energy system stable as winter sets in."

G7 looking at Russian oil price cap of $65-70 per barrel - EU diplomat

The Group of Seven nations (G7) is looking at a price cap on Russian sea-borne oil in the range of $65-70 per barrel, a European Union diplomat said on Wednesday.

Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries are discussing the G7 proposal with the aim of reaching a common position by the end of the day. Views in the EU are split, with some pushing for a much lower price cap and other arguing for a higher one.

The G7, including the United States, as well as the whole of the European Union and Australia, are slated to implement the price cap on sea-borne exports of Russian oil on December.

Strike kills Ukrainian newborn, Zelenskyy slams Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of bringing "terror and murder" to Ukraine after a strike on a maternity ward killed a newborn baby in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

"The enemy has once again decided to try to achieve with terror and murder what it wasn't able to achieve for nine months and won't be able to achieve," Zelenskyy said on social media.

"Instead, it will only be held to account for all the evil it has brought to our country," he added.

Ukrainian emergency services said Russian rockets smashed into a building in Vilniansk, in the latest attack to damage medical facilities since war began nine months ago.

IAEA, Russian officials meet in Istanbul to discuss nuclear plant protection

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog has met a Russian delegation in Istanbul to discuss safety at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the watchdog said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has been warning for months of the risk of a potentially catastrophic accident because of the shelling.

In a statement cited by Russian news agencies, Rosatom said the meeting focused on "ensuring the safety of the plant".