WORLD
2 MIN READ
Astana meeting discusses Syria crisis
Delegations from Russia, Türkiye, Iran, Syrian regime, and Syrian opposition discussed ways to stabilise the situation in Syria.
Astana meeting discusses Syria crisis
The Astana format talks were launched in 2017 in a bid to restore peace and stability in Syria, which has been ravaged by civil war since 2011. / AA
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
November 22, 2022

The 19th international meeting on Syria in the Astana format has been held in Kazakhstan’s capital.

The meeting on Tuesday was attended by delegations from Russia, Türkiye, Iran, the Syrian regime and the Syrian opposition.

On November 14, a Kazakh Foreign Ministry official had said that the meeting would discuss the situation in Syria, the promotion of Syria’s political process, and the international community’s mobilisation of efforts in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

As observers, representatives of the UN, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq are also present in the meeting, which is sent to end on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press before the talks begin, Russian Special Representative to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev said that bilateral and trilateral meetings will be held throughout the day to discuss ways to stabilise the situation in Syria.

"Our priority is the situation in Idlib and the northeast of the Euphrates," Lavrentiev said.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Leaders of Türkiye, Russia, Iran vow to oppose terrorist presence in Syria

Further consultations

The second day of the talks will focus on further consultations, followed by a press conference, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aybek Smadiyarov said.

The Astana format talks were launched in 2017 in a bid to restore peace and stability in the Arab country, which has been ravaged by civil war since 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

The last Astana format talks on Syria were held this June.

READ MORE: Türkiye: Political process in Syria stalled by regime

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document