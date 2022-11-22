Boko Haram militants have killed at least 10 Chadian soldiers in an attack on a military unit in Lake Chad province near the Nigerian border, Chad's government said in a statement.

Militants attacked early on Tuesday morning, killing around 10 men and wounding several others, the statement said.

The unit had been dispatched as a precursor to setting up an army post on the island of Bouka-Toullorom, between the villages of Ngouboua and Kaiga, where Boko Haram has carried out several offensives in recent years.

The Boko Haram insurgency, which erupted in northeast Nigeria in 2009, has killed more than 350,000 people and forced millions to flee their homes.

Ongoing violence

The group has spread to the swampy Lake Chad zone in the west of the country, where the armies of Chad, Nigeria and Niger have been fighting the militants for years.