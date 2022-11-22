Six former staffers of the now-defunct Hong Kong newspaper, Apple Daily, have pleaded guilty to colluding with “foreign forces” to undermine China’s national security during the 2019 anti-Beijing protests that swept through the financial nerve centre.

Publisher Cheung Kim-hung, associated publisher Chan Pui-man, Editor-in-Chief Ryan Law, Executive Editor-in-Chief Lam Man-chung, and editorial writers Fung Wai-kong and Yeung Ching-kee, admitted on Tuesday they had conspired with the newspaper’s founder Jimmy Lai to call for an imposition of sanctions or blockade, or engage in other hostile activities against Hong Kong or China.

They were arrested last year after Beijing imposed the tough National Security Law to curb anti-national sentiments in China's self-governing territory.

The law criminalises acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces and carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. But the six were expected to receive lesser penalties because of their guilty pleas.

'Evil law'