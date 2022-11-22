TÜRKİYE
Erdogan vows to root out terrorism posing threat to Türkiye's security
Türkiye has launched a new anti-terror operation in Syria and northern Iraq in response to the deadly November 13 terror attack on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue.
Türkiye has done its part by respecting every agreement on security of its border with Syria, says President Erdogan. / AA
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
November 22, 2022

Türkiye has responded to the November 13 Istanbul terror attack by destroying the targets of the terrorist organisation with a recent air operation in northern Iraq and Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We gave our answer to the vile attack that cost the lives of six innocents by razing the terrorist targets in northern Iraq and Syria," Erdogan said on Tuesday at an opening ceremony in northeastern Artvin province.

Early on Sunday, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group YPG/PKK which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan attacks on Turkish soil.

The country's air operation followed the November 13 terror attack on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue that killed six people and left 81 injured.

"We know the identity, location, and track record of the terrorists. We also know very well who patronises, arms, and encourages terrorists, " Erdogan said. 

Rooting out terrorists

Türkiye has done its part by respecting every agreement on the security of its border with Syria, he said.

"Hopefully we will root all the terrorists out as soon as possible," Erdogan stressed. 

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:AA
