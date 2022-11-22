Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia’s war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023.

That was the sobering forecast issued on Tuesday by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

In the OECD's estimation, the world economy will grow just 3.1 percent this year, down sharply from a robust 5.9 percent in 2021.

Next year, the OECD predicts, will be even worse: The international economy would expand only 2.2 percent.

“It is true we are not predicting a global recession,” OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said at a news conference.

“But this is a very, very challenging outlook, and I don’t think that anyone will take great comfort from the projection of 2.2 percent global growth.”

US and Europe to falter

The OECD expects the United States, the world's largest economy, to grow just 1.8 percent this year (down drastically from 5.9 percent in 2021), 0.5 percent in 2023 and 1 percent in 2024.