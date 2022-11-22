Iran has announced its decision to ramp up the production of uranium at an underground nuclear facility in response to the recent resolution passed by the UN nuclear watchdog.

The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, as cited by state media, said it began to produce uranium up to 60 percent purity at the Fordow facility, located 32 kilometres northeast of the Iranian city of Qom.

The step was seen as a significant addition to the country's nuclear programme.

Iran’s nuclear agency said it has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear agency, of the decision in a letter, calling it a "strong response" to the agency's recent resolution.

Enrichment to 60 percent purity is one short, technical step away from weapons-grade level of 90 percent.

Nonproliferation experts have warned in recent months that Iran now has enough 60 percent-enriched uranium to reprocess into fuel for at least one nuclear bomb.

Iran is already enriching to 60 percent purity at its Natanz nuclear facility in central Iran.

In the last two years, Iran has significantly ramped up its uranium enrichment activities from 3.67 percent stipulated under the 2015 nuclear deal to 60 percent, sparking concerns in the West.

Iranian authorities say the measures are reversible if the US returns to the deal it abandoned in May 2018 and lifts sanctions imposed by the previous US administration.

Two new centrifuge cascades