WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly car bomb kills one, injures dozens in Thailand
Almost 30 people, including police officers and civilians, were hurt and police say the number could increase.
Deadly car bomb kills one, injures dozens in Thailand
No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed a police officer. / Reuters Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
November 22, 2022

At least one person was killed and dozens injured after a car bomb exploded inside a police compound in southern Thailand.

At least 29 people, including civilians and police officers, were treated at a hospital for injuries on Tuesday, said Pornprasit Jantra, director of the Narathiwat Rajanagarindra hospital.

"It was a car bomb. We are still clearing the area and the number of injured could increase," said Lieutenant Colonel Niti Suksan, deputy police commissioner of Narathiwat province, where the bombing took place.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed a police officer.

Images on social media showed black smoke billowing from a car on fire inside a low-rise compound and police diverting traffic away. Reuters news agency could not independently verify the images.

Decades-long insurgency

RECOMMENDED

Provinces in southern Thailand along the border with Malaysia have seen a decades-long, low-level insurgency.

The Thai government has battled groups seeking independence for the provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and parts of Songkhla.

Explosions and fires ripped through at least 17 locations in southern Thailand in August, in what appeared to be multiple coordinated attacks that injured seven people.

More than 7,300 people have been killed in the conflict since 2004, according to the Deep South Watch group, which monitors the violence.

Peace talks that began in 2013 have faced repeated disruptions.

READ MORE: Thailand's south hit by multiple bomb, arson attacks

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document