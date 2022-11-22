WORLD
4 MIN READ
Malaysia's king to pick new prime minister 'soon' as deadlock emerges
Barisan Nasional coalition said it would not support either opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim or former premier Muhyiddin Yassin in forming a new government.
Malaysia's king to pick new prime minister 'soon' as deadlock emerges
The election stalemate has put the spotlight on the nation's ceremonial monarch, King Al-Sultan Abdullah, who will have to find a way to resolve the impasse. [Mohd Rasfan/AFP] / AFP
By Ted Regencia
November 22, 2022

Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah has announced that he will decide "soon" on who will be the next prime minister, after the incumbent coalition decided not support any of the leading candidates, leaving the country in a political deadlock.

The king urged the public on Tuesday to be calm and accept his decision, urging Malaysians to "be rational".

"I can’t reveal anything because I have not seen anything yet. Let’s be patient. We have to move on for our beloved nation.

"Allow me to make a decision soonest possible," he told reporters after the deadline he set for the parties expired at 06:00 GMT.

The king later summoned opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin for an audience at the palace.

But the two rival leaders later emerged from the palace without the king making any announcement. 

Earlier in the day, the Barisan Nasional coalition said that would not support either Anwar or Muhyiddin in forming a new government.

Without incumbent Barisan's support, neither candidate can reach the simple majority required to form the government.

No political bloc won the majority on its own in the Saturday parliamentary elections.

Coalition talks

The election and the ensuing turmoil prolongs political instability in the multiracial Southeast Asian nation, which has had three prime ministers in as many years, and risks delays to policy decisions needed to galvanise an economic recovery.

Anwar's coalition had entered negotiations with Barisan Nasional on Monday. But talks broke down and caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri, a leader of the Barisan Nasional wrote on social media that his coalition has decided to be in the opposition.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Rival political leaders race to form a new government in Malaysia

Barisan, Malaysia's dominant political force governed since independence from the British in 1957 until 2018.

Muhyiddin's conservative Malay Muslim alliance reiterated on Monday that he had majority support, though he did not identify his backers.

Anwar's multiethnic coalition won the most seats in the Saturday election with 82, while Muhyiddin's bloc won 73. They need 112 — a simple majority — to form a government.

Barisan won only 30 seats — its worst electoral performance — and it would have paved a pivotal role in pushing Anwar to become prime minister.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin's bloc includes the PAS party, which won the highest number of seats and has called for sharia law.

READ MORE:Malaysia election delivers hung parliament

Its electoral gains have raised concerns in multi-cultural Malaysia, which has significant ethnic-Chinese and ethnic-Indian minorities following other faiths.

Muhyiddin had said on Monday that they have more than 112 parliament members who have signed a statutory declaration of support for his return as prime minister.

READ MORE:Malaysian PM dissolves Parliament, calls snap polls

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document