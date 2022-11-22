At least 38 were killed and two were injured after a fire at a plant in central China, state media said on Tuesday, citing local authorities.

The fire broke out at a plant in Anyang City in Henan Province on Monday afternoon, news agency Xinhua reported without sharing further details.

State media said rescue services first received reports of a fire at 4:22 pm (0822 GMT) at Kaixinda Trading Co, Ltd.

"After receiving the alarm, the municipal fire rescue detachment immediately dispatched forces to the scene," CCTV reported.

"Public security, emergency response, municipal administration, and power supply units rushed to the scene at the same time to carry out emergency handling and rescue work," it said, adding the fire was extinguished by around 11 pm local time.

Footage from the scene shared by state media showed thick plumes of black smoke from the fire, with at least two trucks in position to battle the flames.

In addition to the dead and missing, two were sent to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, CCTV said.

Authorities said "criminal suspects" had been taken into custody in connection with the fire, but did not provide further details.

No reason has been given for the cause of the blaze.

Industrial accidents are common in China due to weak safety standards and corruption among officials tasked with enforcing them.