Türkiye has carried out its "largest, most comprehensive and effective" air operation in Iraq and Syria against the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, the country's defence minister said.

Operation Claw-Sword destroyed "the dens of terrorists" and "dealt a great blow to the traitors who targeted the security of our country and nation," Hulusi Akar added on Tuesday during his address in parliament in capital Ankara.

A day earlier, he said that Türkiye had neutralised some 184 PKK/YPG members as part of its cross-border anti-terrorism efforts.

Operation Claw-Sword continues