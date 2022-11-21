Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed that their meeting in Doha will be a start to take bilateral relations between the two countries forward, Egypt said on Monday.

Sisi and Erdogan shook hands in Qatar and described it as a new start in bilateral relations, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement on Monday, after years of tension.

Both leaders met on Sunday in the Qatari capital on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the World Cup.

On Sunday, the Turkish president, too, termed his meeting with Sisi as the first step to launch a new path in ties between the two countries.