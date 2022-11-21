At least three have been killed in a rocket attack carried out by the PKK/YPG terror group in Türkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province, the Turkish interior minister said.

"Unfortunately, according to initial information, three of our citizens, including a child and a teacher, lost their lives,” Suleyman Soylu said on Monday.

Six others were also injured when the PKK/YPG fired multiple rockets from northern Syria, authorities confirmed.

Five rockets hit a residential area near the Karkamis border crossing in Gaziantep province, Governor Davut Gul said on Twitter.

A high school and two houses as well as a truck were damaged in the attack.

An investigation has been launched into the latest spate of cross-border attacks launched by the terrorist organisation.

On Sunday, at least eight security personnel, including seven police officers and one soldier, were injured in another PKK/YPG rocket attack into southeastern Türkiye near the Kilis Oncupinar border crossing.

Separately on Sunday, the YPG/PKK in northern Syria fired four rockets into Karkamis. The rockets hit an empty area, and an investigation of the attack has begun, officials said.

