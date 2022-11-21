TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
YPG/PKK rocket attack kills at least 3 people in southeastern Türkiye
A student and teacher were among the victims of the strikes that hit a high school, two houses and a truck.
YPG/PKK rocket attack kills at least 3 people in southeastern Türkiye
Turkish authorities have launched an investigation into the latest spate of cross-border attacks launched by the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
November 21, 2022

At least three have been killed in a rocket attack carried out by the PKK/YPG terror group in Türkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province, the Turkish interior minister said. 

"Unfortunately, according to initial information, three of our citizens, including a child and a teacher, lost their lives,” Suleyman Soylu said on Monday. 

Six others were also injured when the PKK/YPG fired multiple rockets from northern Syria, authorities confirmed.

Five rockets hit a residential area near the Karkamis border crossing in Gaziantep province, Governor Davut Gul said on Twitter.

A high school and two houses as well as a truck were damaged in the attack.

An investigation has been launched into the latest spate of cross-border attacks launched by the terrorist organisation.

On Sunday, at least eight security personnel, including seven police officers and one soldier, were injured in another PKK/YPG rocket attack into southeastern Türkiye near the Kilis Oncupinar border crossing.

Separately on Sunday, the YPG/PKK in northern Syria fired four rockets into Karkamis. The rockets hit an empty area, and an investigation of the attack has begun, officials said.

READ MORE: Rockets fired into southeastern Türkiye from northern Syria

RECOMMENDED

Operation Claw-Sword

The attacks came after Türkiye announced on Sunday that it had launched an air operation against the PKK/YPG terrorist group in northern Syria and northern Iraq.

The operation follows the November 13 bombing on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue that killed at least six people and left 81 injured.

Ankara said the attack was carried out by the PKK/YPG.

In its more than 35-year campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. 

The YPG is the terrorist group's Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE: Istiklal bombing puts spotlight on US support for PKK/YPG

READ MORE:Türkiye hit 89 targets in northern Iraq, Syria operation: Defence ministry

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document