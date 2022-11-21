Another PKK terrorist has surrendered to Turkish security forces, the country's interior ministry said.

The terrorist joined the group in 2013 and had operated in Syria and Iraq, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

With the latest surrender, the number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts in 2022 now stands at 109, it added.

In Türkiye, offenders linked to terror groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

