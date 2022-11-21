WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly rebel clashes kill 18 in Colombia
Two rebel groups have been fighting over control of drug trafficking routes for at least three years.
Deadly rebel clashes kill 18 in Colombia
The two groups have fought for control of smuggling routes near the border between Colombia and Ecuador. / AP Archive
By Abid Sultan
November 21, 2022

At least 18 people were killed in Colombia in clashes between holdouts from the former rebel group FARC and another armed group linked to drug trafficking, the government has said.

The government ombudsman's office said on Sunday that the fighting occurred a day earlier in southwest Colombia, near the border with Ecuador.

The clashes involved rebels who have rejected a 2016 peace agreement that Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) signed with the government and a criminal band that calls itself Comandos de la Frontera, or Border Commandos.

The latter is composed of other fighters that used to be with FARC and remnants of a right-wing paramilitary group active in trafficking cocaine to Ecuador and Brazil.

The two groups have fought for control of smuggling routes in parts of the Putumayo border area for at least three years.

The fighting occurred in Puerto Guzman, about 60 kilometres (37 miles) from the southern border with Ecuador, the government's ombudsman's office said.

READ MORE: Colombia kills top commander in 'blow' to FARC rebels

RECOMMENDED

Resumption of peace talks 

Colombia has been consumed by more than half a century of armed conflict between the state and various groups of left-wing guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug traffickers.

President Gustavo Petro's government is scheduled to resume peace talks on Monday in Caracas with the National Liberation Army (ELN), Colombia's last active rebel group, after a four-year hiatus.

Petro's administration and the much smaller renegade faction of the FARC involved in Saturday's fighting, known as the Carolina Ramirez Front, have held exploratory peace talks aimed at a truce.

Under those talks, the faction said it would rein in attacks on security forces, with an eye on a bilateral ceasefire.

READ MORE: Clashes between Colombia rebels kill over two dozen

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document