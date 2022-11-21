Monday, November 21, 2022

Ukraine says four 'torture' sites found in Kherson

Ukraine has said that it had identified four locations where Russian forces tortured detainees in Kherson before Moscow withdrew troops from the southern Ukrainian city.

Since the Russian army withdrew on November 11 after occupying the city for eight months, Kiev has accused Moscow's forces of perpetrating abuses on a "horrific" scale.

The Office of the General Prosecutor said officials had inspected "four premises" where Russian troops "illegally detained people and brutally tortured them."

Top Russian official warns of possible nuclear accident at Zaporizhzhia

The head of Russia's state-run atomic energy agency, Rosatom, warned there was a risk of a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, following renewed shelling over the weekend.

Moscow and Kiev have traded accusations of shelling the facility for months since Russian forces took control of it in March, shortly after invading Ukraine. Renewed shelling triggered fresh fears of a possible disaster at the site.

"The plant is at risk of a nuclear accident. We were in negotiations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) all night," Interfax quoted Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev as saying.

Ukraine urges civilians to leave liberated areas for winter

Ukrainian authorities have started evacuating civilians from the recently-liberated areas of the Kherson region and the neighbouring province of Mykolaiv, fearing that damage to the infrastructure is too severe for people to endure the upcoming winter, officials said.

Residents of the two southern regions, regularly shelled in the past months by Russian forces, have been advised to move to safer areas in the central and western parts of the country, said Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

The government will provide “transportation, accommodation, medical care," she said.