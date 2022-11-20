TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Two more men apprehended on suspicion of aiding Istanbul terror perpetrator
The two men allegedly helped fugitive suspect Bilal Hassan — who has also been captured — and confessed terrorist bomber Ahlam Albashir enter Türkiye illegally from Hatay, a Turkish province bordering Syria.
Two more men apprehended on suspicion of aiding Istanbul terror perpetrator
Istanbul prosecutors are continuing their investigation into the November 13 terrorist attack in Istanbul, which killed six people and injured 81 others. / AA
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
November 20, 2022

Turkish police have caught two people suspected of helping the perpetrator of last week's deadly bombing in Istanbul, as well as Bilal Hassan, a fugitive suspect in the attack.

The suspects were sought by police for allegedly helping Hassan and confessed terrorist bomber Ahlam Albashir enter Türkiye illegally from Hatay, a Turkish province bordering Syria.

Identified as Suleyman G. and Tareq A., the suspects were sent to the Istanbul Courthouse after police procedures. 

Suleyman G. reportedly denied the accusations against him, while Tareq A. admitted he was smuggling people.

"I transport refugees who enter Türkiye as fugitives from one location to another. I never imagined things would get to this point," Tareq A. said.

READ MORE:‘We stand tall’: Istanbul's Istiklal recovers after deadly attack

RECOMMENDED

Ongoing investigation

The judge ordered the arrest of the two defendants on charges of attacking the unity and integrity of the state, murder and immigrant smuggling.

The ruling said Tareq A. drove Albashir and Hassan from Antakya, Hatay to Ceyhan, in Adana, southern Türkiye.

Istanbul prosecutors are continuing their investigation into the November 13 terrorist attack in Istanbul, which killed six people and injured 81 others.

As part of the investigation, a person detained on suspicion of helping Albashir and Hassan cross into Türkiye has been released, and proceedings of five other suspects are ongoing.

READ MORE:Istanbul holds solidarity march against Istiklal terror attack

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document