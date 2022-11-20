WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tokayev set to win Kazakh presidential election — initial projections
According to early results, the current President Tokayev is leading the race with 82.45 percent of the votes.
Tokayev set to win Kazakh presidential election — initial projections
Tokayev was widely expected to win the election and extend his rule in the oil-rich Central Asian nation by seven years. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
November 20, 2022

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 82.45 percent of votes in Sunday's snap election, an exit poll carried out by the "Open Society" research institute showed on Monday.

Tokayev was widely expected to win the election and extend his rule in the oil-rich Central Asian nation by seven years.

According to first estimates from the electoral commission the runner-up, other than the 'against everyone' ballots, gained 5.2 percent. Twelve million voters were eligible to cast their ballots.

The victory of President Tokayev was all but a foregone conclusion as the 69-year-old faced no real opposition.

Rich in natural resources and located at the crossroads of important trade routes, Kazakhstan sank into chaos during protests over high living costs in January which left 238 dead.

READ MORE: Can Kazakhstan’s early presidential poll pave the way for reform?

'No monopoly of power'

RECOMMENDED

Hoping to turn over a new leaf after a turbulent year, Tokayev had said he was seeking a "new mandate of trust from the people" in this election.

After voting early on Sunday in the capital Astana, Tokayev said "the main thing is that there is no monopoly of power".

But Tokayev's promised "new Kazakhstan" still feels like deja vu, with a deserted political landscape, hardly credible opposition and political pressures.

Tokayev came to power in 2019 after winning 70 percent of the vote in an election whose outcome was inevitable after he obtained the backing of former ruler Nursultan Nazarbayev.

For the following two-and-a-half years, he played a role of loyal protege.

But Tokayev promised a smooth transition of power in the country for a "new and just Kazakhstan".

He announced reforms, a constitutional referendum and introduced single presidential terms of seven years.

READ MORE: Kazakhstan: Foiled coup attempt ahead of snap presidential election

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document