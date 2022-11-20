One Turkish soldier and seven police officers, including a police commissioner, have been injured by an apparent terrorist rocket attack into southeastern Türkiye, near a border gate with Syria, according to initial reports on the ground.

The rocket fired by members of YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria fell in the Oncupinar Border Gate area in the Kilis province on Sunday.

The terrorist YPG/PKK group has illegal hideouts across the border in northern Syria where they plan attacks on Turkish soil.

A large number of ambulances and security forces were dispatched to the region.

Separately, mortar shells fired at Karkamis and Jarablus from the east of the Euphrates river by the elements of the terrorist organisation did not cause any casualties, and Turkish security forces responded in kind, Gaziantep’s Governor Davut Gul said in a tweet.

