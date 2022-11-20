WORLD
3 MIN READ
Serbia's Vucic to meet Kosovo PM Kurti over licence plates dispute
Tension has risen between the two sides after Pristina declared that by next April, around 10,000 Kosovan Serbs with licence plates issued by Serbia must replace them with plates from the Republic of Kosovo.
Serbia's Vucic to meet Kosovo PM Kurti over licence plates dispute
President Vucic said he was not optimistic a deal would be reached. / AP Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
November 20, 2022

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said he will meet Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Brussels to discuss a licence plates row that has further raised tensions between the countries.

Monday's meeting takes place amid escalating discord between Serbia and Kosovo that risks becoming one of the worst regional crises in years.

The main source of tension is Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence which Serbia does not recognise and encourages the Serb minority to remain loyal to Belgrade.

In the latest development, Serbs in northern Kosovo this month resigned from public institutions in protest over the row on vehicle number plates.

Pristina has declared that by next April, around 10,000 Kosovan Serbs with licence plates issued by Serbia must replace them with plates from the Republic of Kosovo under a gradual plan involving warnings, fines and eventually road bans.

The dispute sounded alarm bells in the European Union, which has been attempting to mediate talks to try to normalise ties between the two sides.

READ MORE: Serbia rejects recognition of Kosovo as condition to speed up EU membership

Will a deal be reached?

RECOMMENDED

Announcing the meeting with Kurti on Monday, when Kosovo will start issuing fines for those still using Serbian plates, Vucic said he was not optimistic a deal would be reached.

"I will go there not because I believe that we can do anything, but to not give ... a sufficient reason to blame Serbia for not wanting to participate in something," Vucic told TV Prva quoted by the RTS state-run broadcaster.

The talks should start at 8:00 am (0700 GMT), he added.

Meanwhile, the Serb representatives have returned to Kosovo's parliament but not to other public bodies.

Last month, the United States urged Kosovo to delay the licence plate requirement, charging that the Western-backed state has been uncompromising.

The US said Kosovo was within its rights but should delay the ruling to give time for EU-led diplomacy.

The EU in August brokered a deal to allow free movement between Kosovo and Serbia, after a series of violent incidents.

READ MORE:Serbia to step in if NATO doesn't ‘do its job’ in Kosovo

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh