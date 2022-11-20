Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said he will meet Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Brussels to discuss a licence plates row that has further raised tensions between the countries.

Monday's meeting takes place amid escalating discord between Serbia and Kosovo that risks becoming one of the worst regional crises in years.

The main source of tension is Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence which Serbia does not recognise and encourages the Serb minority to remain loyal to Belgrade.

In the latest development, Serbs in northern Kosovo this month resigned from public institutions in protest over the row on vehicle number plates.

Pristina has declared that by next April, around 10,000 Kosovan Serbs with licence plates issued by Serbia must replace them with plates from the Republic of Kosovo under a gradual plan involving warnings, fines and eventually road bans.

The dispute sounded alarm bells in the European Union, which has been attempting to mediate talks to try to normalise ties between the two sides.

Will a deal be reached?