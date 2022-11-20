The people of the tiny oil-producing Central African nation Equatorial Guinea have begun voting in elections for their president and representatives in both parliamentary chambers.

Over 400,000 people were registered to vote in Sunday's elections in the country of around 1.5 million. Voters are expected to cast their ballots between 0700-1700GMT (8 am and 6 pm local time).

The fate of the country is being decided among three political parties in the presence of observers from the African Union and a a delegation from the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries.

Incumbent President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, 80, is the candidate of the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea. He has been in power since 1979 after a coup against his predecessor and uncle Francisco Macias Nguema.

Obiang, the longest-serving leader of the world, is vying for a sixth term against two opposition candidates — Buenaventura Monsuy Asumu, who is running for the sixth time against Obiang, and Andres Esono Ondo, who is running for the first time.

Voters will also cast ballots to elect 100 members of parliament for the lower house, 55 of the country's 70 senators, and local mayors.

'Devoid of suspense'