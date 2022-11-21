Air Operation Claw-Sword was well-planned and a ground operation is also in the works, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Neutralising terrorists is a "must" for Türkiye, and "there's no question" of it being limited to an air operation, Erdogan said on Monday, speaking to reporters on his way back from Qatar after visiting for the opening ceremony of the World Cup.

"Currently, there are terrorist organisations in our south that are planning many attacks or carrying out such attacks" that pose a threat to Türkiye, he added.

"As we have said before, if someone disturbs our country and our lands, we will make them pay," Erdogan said.

Ankara had no talks with US or Russian leaders on Operation Claw-Sword, Erdogan added, saying that they "already know" Ankara can do such things in the region "at any time".

Carried out in self-defence

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword, a new major anti-terror operation during the early hours of Sunday, a week after the PKK/YPG terror group carried out a deadly bombing in the country's financial city Istanbul, killing six people and wounding more than 80.

A total of 89 targets, including shelters, caves and ammunition depots belonging to terrorists were destroyed, the defence ministry announced on Sunday.