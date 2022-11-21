TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye to conduct ground operation against terrorists: Erdogan
The Turkish president provided details on Ankara's latest cross-border anti-PKK operation, saying that it would not be limited to an air operation.
Türkiye to conduct ground operation against terrorists: Erdogan
Erdogan also commented on his meeting with Egypt's Sisi during the World Cup ceremony in Qatar. / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
November 21, 2022

Air Operation Claw-Sword was well-planned and a ground operation is also in the works, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Neutralising terrorists is a "must" for Türkiye, and "there's no question" of it being limited to an air operation, Erdogan said on Monday, speaking to reporters on his way back from Qatar after visiting for the opening ceremony of the World Cup.

"Currently, there are terrorist organisations in our south that are planning many attacks or carrying out such attacks" that pose a threat to Türkiye, he added.

"As we have said before, if someone disturbs our country and our lands, we will make them pay," Erdogan said.

Ankara had no talks with US or Russian leaders on Operation Claw-Sword, Erdogan added, saying that they "already know" Ankara can do such things in the region "at any time".

READ MORE: Türkiye begins anti-terror raids in Iraq, Syria after Istanbul bombing

Carried out in self-defence

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword, a new major anti-terror operation during the early hours of Sunday, a week after the PKK/YPG terror group carried out a deadly bombing in the country's financial city Istanbul, killing six people and wounding more than 80. 

A total of 89 targets, including shelters, caves and ammunition depots belonging to terrorists were destroyed, the defence ministry announced on Sunday. 

RECOMMENDED

About 70 combat and support aircraft and UAVs took part in the execution of Operation Claw-Sword, targeting the PKK/YPG terrorist group in Syria and northern Iraq, Erdogan said. 

The Ministry of National Defence said the new cross-border operation against the PKK/YPG in Iraq and Syria was carried out in self-defence in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

In its more than 35-year campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE: Türkiye reports successful operation in northern Iraq, Syria

Meeting with Sisi

Erdogan also met with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al Sisi during the World Cup ceremony in Qatar.

Asked about the meeting, Erdogan said it was a step for the normalisation process between the two countries to begin.

"The unity of the Turkish nation and the Egyptian people in the past is very important to us. Why not a new start?" said the Turkish president, adding that Türkiye wanted to establish peace.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh