Nepali voters have begun casting their ballots for a new parliament in a contest dominated by public frustrations over the Himalayan republic's elderly political elite and anxiety over its teetering economy.

The main contestants in Sunday's election are the ruling alliance of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's Nepali Congress party and the Maoist community party against the Nepal Communist Party (United Marxist-Leninist), headed by former Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli.

Security was stepped up across the country as a separate communist group known for violence in the past called for boycotting the polls and threatened to disrupt the election.

Several younger faces are contesting for the first time, up against established parties whose leaders have strode the corridors of power for decades.

Foremost among the new faces is journalist Rabi Lamichhane.

The former television host, 48, made his name with a muckraking news programme where he shouted at officials and ran hidden camera stings on corrupt bureaucrats, tapping into public frustration over endemic graft.

Though analysts expect the country's entrenched political veterans to again dominate the next assembly, many voters have lost faith in the status quo and a mood for change is palpable.

Economy in the doldrums