Malaysia's tightly contested general election has delivered a hung parliament with no clear winner.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's reformist alliance secured the biggest gain with 82 out of 220 Parliamentary seats, but fell far short of a majority after vote counting on Sunday.

Trailing close behind was former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Malay-based Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance with 73 seats.

The alliance led by the United Malays National Organization, which ruled Malaysia since independence from Britain until 2018, fared worse than in the last polls with upsets in a number of seats in a clear sign of rejection from Malays, who opted for Muhyiddin's bloc. It won only 30 seats.

Mahathir Mohamad loses seat

Among other key election losers was two-time former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who at 97 is leading a separate Malay movement.

Many rural Malays, who form two-thirds of Malaysia's 33 million people, which include large minorities of ethnic Chinese and Indians, fear they may lose their rights with greater pluralism.

This, together with corruption in UMNO, has benefited Muhyiddin's bloc. Its ally, the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, or PAS, emerged the key winner. It more than doubled its haul to 43 seats, making it the single largest party in the country. PAS, which touts Sharia, rules three states and has a strong Muslim base.

Mahathir lost his seat in northern Langkawi island in a shock defeat to Muhyiddin's bloc. Anwar, 75, won in northern Perak state.

"Malays who don't like UMNO swung to PAS, as they could never accept Harapan, which they perceived as too liberal and accommodating to non-Malays," said Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

