The elder statesman of Malaysian politics Mahathir Mohamad, 97, has lost his parliamentary seat in polls, which signals the end of the career of one of Asia's longest-lasting politicians.

Mahathir came in fourth in a five-way fight in his long-held constituency in the holiday resort island of Langkawi, the country's election commission said on Saturday.

It was his first electoral defeat in more than half a century.

Mahathir held the Guinness World Record for being the "world's oldest current prime minister" when he became premier for a second time in 2018 just two months shy of his 93rd birthday.

He ran this time around under his own Homeland Fighters' Party and had laughed off suggestions he should retire, telling reporters before the election he had a "good chance" of winning.

"I'm still standing around and talking to you, I think, making reasonable answers," Mahathir said.

'Father of Modern Malaysia'